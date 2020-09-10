Vernon Kay shares peek inside mind-blowing home gym The TV star and his Strictly Come Dancing wife have an impressive set-up

Vernon Kay has shared a peek inside his amazing home gym after converting the garden shed at his house with wife Tess Daly.

The TV star has everything he could possibly need for a challenging workout including a treadmill, spin bike and weights rack.

The makeshift gym has white wooden walls and black mats on the floor, while a selection of football shirts – likely from Vernon's beloved Bolton Wanderers – are hung in frames on the walls.

WATCH: Tess Daly gives tour of her chic kitchen

Fans were certainly impressed with the set-up, with one commenting: "Great space to work out." Another added: "Cool set-up." It's not just Vernon who puts the impressive gym to good use though.

Back in June, Tess revealed how exercise had helped her to boost her mood during the lockdown, posting an inspirational message on Instagram.

Vernon and Tess have everything they need for a challenging workout

Sharing a photo of herself in the gym, the Strictly star wrote: "Good morning everyone. Really wanted to motivate myself this morning so got up early ahead of the kids' homeschooling/ lunches etc to do a Zoom workout in the gym (shed) with my always super motivating mate @supersamfitness."

She continued: "I won't pretend it was easy but definitely felt lifted after, getting those endorphins going helps me feel more positive and capable of tackling the day ahead. Self care and compassion for ourselves (and of course for others) feels more important than ever right now. I hope you have a good day & sending love as ever."

Tess Daly shared a peek inside her home gym back in June

Tess and Vernon live in Buckinghamshire with their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, and shared regular insights into their home life during the coronavirus lockdown.

As well as keeping fit and homeschooling her children, Tess also enjoyed cooking for her family, and even started growing her own fruit and vegetables in the garden, an "experimental" project she revealed had started to pay off with her first strawberries and raspberries.

