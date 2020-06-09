Strictly's Tess Daly reveals she has transformed her garden shed into an impressive home gym Tess and Vernon have no excuses for skipping a workout

Tess Daly has shared a peek inside her amazing home gym after converting the garden shed at her house with husband Vernon Kay. The Strictly Come Dancing host revealed how exercise had helped her to boost her mood during the lockdown, and her inspirational message appeared to resonate with fans on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself in the gym on Monday morning, Tess wrote: "Good morning everyone. Really wanted to motivate myself this morning so got up early ahead of the kids' home schooling/ lunches etc to do a Zoom workout in the gym (shed) with my always super motivating mate @supersamfitness."

Tess Daly shared a peek inside her home gym

She continued: "I won't pretend it was easy but definitely felt lifted after, getting those endorphins going helps me feel more positive and capable of tackling the day ahead. Self care and compassion for ourselves (and of course for others) feels more important than ever right now. I hope you have a good day & sending love as ever."

In the photo, Tess wears a black vest and patterned leggings as she stands in the middle of her gym, which has white wooden walls and black mats on the floor. Tess and Vernon have everything they need for a challenging workout, including a treadmill, spin bike and weights rack, while a selection of football shirts – likely from Vernon's beloved Bolton Wanderers – are hung in frames on the walls.

Tess and Vernon live in Buckinghamshire with their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, and have shared regular insights into their home life during the coronavirus lockdown. As well as keeping fit and home schooling her children, Tess has also enjoyed cooking for her family, and even started growing her own fruit and vegetables in the garden, an "experimental" project she recently revealed had started to pay off with her first strawberries and raspberries.

