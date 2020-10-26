Nadia Sawalha reveals revolutionary home cleaning tool

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nadia Sawalha has revealed her go-to hoover on Instagram. The Loose Women star took to her account with a video as she did the housework, and unveiled that she uses a Shark Anti Wrap Cordless Vacuum.

As she showed off the process of cleaning with the tool, she wrote, "This is how I get my steps done when it's raining outside!! Multitasking #DomesticGoddess."

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha unveils enormous laundry room inside stunning home

The hoover in question is the latest from Shark's cordless range, meaning that it works without any wires wrapping around corners and getting caught in doorways as you make your way between each room.

Nadia Sawalha owns a Shark hoover

According to the official Shark website, it also boasts 40 minutes run-time, with a removable battery for you to charge.

The Anti Wrap feature, meanwhile, works to remove hair from the brush-roll as you go along, so that users aren’t required to remove the clumps we're all too familiar with.

Anti Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, £279,

It's also designed with a flexible head that twists and turns to access hard to reach areas and small corners, while a DuoHead means you can "move between carpets and hard floors easily", without damaging each surface.

The best bit? It's currently on offer at Currys PC World for £279, with a £100 discount on its original price.

Nadia Sawalha lives in London with her husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters, Maddie and Kiki-Bee.

She is said to have owned the five-bedroom property for over 18 years, and it's clear that she is keen to keep it in as good a condition as possible. Her parents are also believed to live directly next door, while other members of her family occupy properties in the same area.

