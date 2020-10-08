﻿
mrs-hinch-christmas-hamper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

10 best gifts to make the ultimate Mrs Hinch Christmas hamper

Mrs Hinch would be so proud...

Nichola Murphy

Do you know a huge Mrs Hinch fan? If there's a Hincher in your family or friend group, we've found the perfect Christmas gifts for them.

MORE: 22 of Mrs Hinch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate deep clean

It may seem early to start thinking about Christmas, but in just a matter of weeks, it will be difficult to get your hands on presents.

So tick an item off your list (which may be in your copy of Mrs Hinch: The Little Book of Lists) and start gathering mini gifts to create the ultimate festive hamper.

From Christmas-themed cleaning items loved by the influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, to home decorations that mimic her chic interior design, we've done all the research for you – and they're all bargains from one of her favourite online stores: eBay!

First up - you'll need a Mrs Hinch Hamper

First of all, you're going to need a hamper. Mrs Hinch loves her wicker baskets and this one comes with ribbon, cellophane and shredded paper so you can make it all pretty. 

hamper

Create Your Own Wicker Hamper Basket, £12.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

But what should go inside a Mrs Hinch DIY hamper?

Well, Mrs Hinch is never without a Minky, so it's only right that we start with a cute wintery version of the cleaning pad.

minky

Winter Minky, £4.95, eBay

SHOP NOW

Throw in some of these cute Mrs Hinch baubles - they follow her favourite grey and white colour scheme as well!

mrs-hinch-baubles

Mrs Hinch baubles, 3 for £8.49, eBay

SHOP NOW

Zoflora is one of Sophie's go-to cleaning products and what better way to get in the festive spirit than filling the festive hamper with a traditional cinnamon scent?

zoflora

Cinammon Zoflora, £9.95, eBay

SHOP NOW

No Christmas hamper is complete without a small item of clothing!

tshirt

Mrs Hinch T-shirt, £9.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Any member of the Hinch army would be thrilled to get their hands on her Lenor Winter Edition Rose Wonderland.

lenor-winter-wonderland

Mrs Hinch Lenor Winter Wonderland, £11.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

RELATED: Mrs Hinch reveals the secret to clean furniture amid COVID-19

Instead of the usual wax melts, these cleaning-inspired versions are sure to please Mrs Hinch fans!

wax-melts

Cleaning wax melts, £5, eBay

SHOP NOW

Any member of the Hinch Army would love this treat... 

home-sign

Mrs Hinch house sign, £5.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Hinchers can clean up after the chaos of Christmas using the Mrs Hinch The Activity Journal.

activity-journal

Mrs Hinch The Activity Journal, £14.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Make your gift personalised by adding you loved one's name onto their own spray bottle.

personalised-bottles

Personalised spray bottles, £9.85, eBay

SHOP NOW

If your box is big enough, put a hamper within your hamper! You can never have enough pink cleaning products…

cleaning-hamper

Pink cleaning hamper, £21.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

READ: Everything you need to know about the Instagram cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about mrs hinch

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.