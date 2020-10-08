10 best gifts to make the ultimate Mrs Hinch Christmas hamper

Nichola Murphy
How to make a Mrs Hinch Christmas hamper: Shop the best cleaning products and home decorations that Hinchers would love this festive season.
Do you know a huge Mrs Hinch fan? If there's a Hincher in your family or friend group, we've found the perfect Christmas gifts for them.
It may seem early to start thinking about Christmas, but in just a matter of weeks, it will be difficult to get your hands on presents.
So tick an item off your list (which may be in your copy of Mrs Hinch: The Little Book of Lists) and start gathering mini gifts to create the ultimate festive hamper.
From Christmas-themed cleaning items loved by the influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, to home decorations that mimic her chic interior design, we've done all the research for you – and they're all bargains from one of her favourite online stores: eBay!
First up - you'll need a Mrs Hinch Hamper
First of all, you're going to need a hamper. Mrs Hinch loves her wicker baskets and this one comes with ribbon, cellophane and shredded paper so you can make it all pretty.
Create Your Own Wicker Hamper Basket, £12.99, eBay
But what should go inside a Mrs Hinch DIY hamper?
Well, Mrs Hinch is never without a Minky, so it's only right that we start with a cute wintery version of the cleaning pad.
Winter Minky, £4.95, eBay
Throw in some of these cute Mrs Hinch baubles - they follow her favourite grey and white colour scheme as well!
Mrs Hinch baubles, 3 for £8.49, eBay
Zoflora is one of Sophie's go-to cleaning products and what better way to get in the festive spirit than filling the festive hamper with a traditional cinnamon scent?
Cinammon Zoflora, £9.95, eBay
No Christmas hamper is complete without a small item of clothing!
Mrs Hinch T-shirt, £9.99, eBay
Any member of the Hinch army would be thrilled to get their hands on her Lenor Winter Edition Rose Wonderland.
Mrs Hinch Lenor Winter Wonderland, £11.99, eBay
Instead of the usual wax melts, these cleaning-inspired versions are sure to please Mrs Hinch fans!
Cleaning wax melts, £5, eBay
Any member of the Hinch Army would love this treat...
Mrs Hinch house sign, £5.99, eBay
Hinchers can clean up after the chaos of Christmas using the Mrs Hinch The Activity Journal.
Mrs Hinch The Activity Journal, £14.99, eBay
Make your gift personalised by adding you loved one's name onto their own spray bottle.
Personalised spray bottles, £9.85, eBay
If your box is big enough, put a hamper within your hamper! You can never have enough pink cleaning products…
Pink cleaning hamper, £21.99, eBay
