Mrs Hinch reveals revolutionary space-saving kitchen accessory

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch is now a bestselling author with her memoir, This Is Me, but despite topping the Amazon bestsellers chart, she is still as down to earth as ever, constantly updating her followers of her cleaning efforts. In a recent post, she was seen blitzing her kitchen as she unveiled her unique two-tier cutlery storage.

WATCH: Mrs Hinch unveils her handy kitchen drawer storage

It's a revolutionary two-tier drawer, where she keeps her cutlery, that cleverly stacks her silverware.

Mrs Hinch's clip showed her cleaning the drawer (with a vacuum and de-grease spray) before returning the clear trays to their home, and even managing to find space for an additional storage container, filled with cookie cutters.

Mrs Hinch's impressive space-saving storage

This space-saving gadget will come as a blessing to many homeowners who face the problem of narrow drawers. Instead, you are able to utilise the height of the drawer to keep all of your knives, forks and spoons in order.

Mrs Hinch's immaculate kitchen is shown off on her Instagram

Former hairdresser, Sophie lives in Essex with her husband Jamie and their son Ronnie and their beloved dog Henry. She often does large cleaning hauls from places like Poundland and Home Bargains and her favourite homewares often sell out so we can imagine that this will also be a hit with her fans.

Sophie tagged John Lewis, where the storage solution is from and we have found the exact product here:

iDesign Drawer Organiser, £20, John Lewis

As well as storage solutions, Sophie often posts on Instagram Stories to show her loyal fans how she goes about cleaning her home, including how she thoroughly cleans her washing machine.

