Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made another appearance from their home in Montecito for a special edition of TIME100 Talks on Tuesday.

They did so from their living room, where they have recently joined various video calls including one in honour of International Day of the Girl and another for America's Got Talent, but their latest conference revealed an unseen feature: a celestine crystal.

The enormous rock was visible behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a dresser positioned against the wall, in between a candle holder and a vase of flowers, and while it's undoubtedly aesthetically pleasing, it's of much greater significance.

Meghan is a long-standing proponent of spiritual practices including meditation and yoga, and has previously touted crystals for their healing properties.

Meghan regularly practices yoga

The celestine stone is believed to be "best used for pursuing spiritual strength" and "gaining understanding and promoting inner peace". It is also "used as a focus point of meditation, prayer or mindfulness".

In Meghan's former lifestyle blog The Tig, she affirmed that meditation became "the quietude that rocked my world". She continued: "I can't put my finger on the why or the how, but I will tell you this much, for me… I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with that."

As such, it makes sense that she uses the crystal as a meditation tool.

Nonetheless, Meghan admitted that she was once skeptical and had to find the time to actively practice meditation. She wrote: "I know you'll think of a million excuses as to why this is silly or why you don't have time for it; much like the day I told Light [her meditation coach] I didn't have enough hours in the day to do it, and he told me that's why I needed to meditate twice as much.

"Not gonna lie, I rolled my eyes thinking, 'Oh give me a break, mystic man'. But low and behold, this mystical man was right."

