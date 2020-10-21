Rochelle Humes reveals big secret behind new home with Marvin The This Morning star moved into a new property in July

Rochelle Humes moved into a new home in London with her husband Marvin in July, and subsequently launched an Instagram account dedicated to its interiors. Fans have, unsurprisingly, been seriously impressed by what they've seen, including the couple's 'new' sofa in their living room, but apparently it's not quite what it seems.

In a recent Q&A on Instagram Stories, Rochelle revealed that it is in fact the same sofa as in their previous home. "It's actually an old sofa," she explained. "That I recently had upholstered when we moved, so it's actually not a new sofa at all, it's just been covered because it's just so comfy that I didn't want to get rid of it."

It's an L-shaped design with a light grey flecked cover and large matching cushions.

The room is decorated with off-white walls and there is also a stainless steel shelving unit as seen in the background behind Rochelle.

Rochelle's living room features a Louis Vuitton trunk-turned-TV-stand

A former post revealed more of the room, including dark wooden parquet flooring, and a feature wall with black and white geometric print wallpaper. A monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunk acts as a television stand with a flatscreen on top, as well as a black ornament of a horse. A large black concrete flower vase sits in one corner, next to two circular black side tables holding candles, another flower pot and a cork tissue box.

Rochelle shared her love for her new TV stand as she captioned the image, "This is probably a post for @homehumes but, I have been waiting for my baby for so long… She's an old girl over 100 years old but to me she's perfect. @Lvtrunk thanks so much for helping me find my dream woman."

Rochelle and Marvin share their home with their three children: Valentina Raine, Alaia-Mai and Blake Hampton.

