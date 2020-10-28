Helen Skelton has stunned fans with a particular feature in her kitchen: a gold splashback panel.

The BBC Countryfile host took to Instagram with a photo of the space after decorating for Halloween, but it wasn't the seasonal additions that caught her followers' attention.

One user wrote, "Love the gold splashback!", while another added, "Gosh this is gorgeous! What is your splashback please, the gold and marble mix is beautiful!", and a third commented, "Love that gold splashback! I wanted one for ours."

Helen Skelton's kitchen

Helen credits the design to Meliora Bespoke Kitchens in her caption, who also responded to one of Helen's fans explaining that the splashback is "a lightly aged brass" which they had "made by a metal sheet company".

Helen captioned the photo, "Had 75 baskets of washing to do and 100 emails to respond to. Chose to stick 75 fake bats around the house."

She went on to identify the sources of the other features in her kitchen as she added, "Pumpkins may have been liberated from an upcoming Halloween version of @onthefarmc5 stove @esse1854 worktops @dektonbycosentino radio @ruarkaudio kitchen @meliorakbb sockets @Corstonearchitecturaldetail."

Helen's kitchen also has metallic taps

Helen lives in Yorkshire with her husband Richie Myler and their two children Ernie and Louis.

The couple have been renovating their property since purchasing it in January.

Since, Helen has shared much of the progress with her fans, including the transformation of her living room, her beautiful bathroom, as well as her kitchen and exactly how it looked before she had finished decorating.

Helen grew up on a dairy farm in Cumbria, and so it makes sense that she would choose to live outside of the city. "I lived in the countryside until I was around 23/24 and never had neighbours," she said during an interview with Country Living. "I just looked at the rolling fields, front, side and back. I underestimated how much I found joy in rolling fields until I moved to London. The fresh air, sunsets and watching the sun rise just makes me feel good."

