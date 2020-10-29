Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha shares surprising home video See inside the house where Nadia and husband Mark Adderley homeschool their children

Nadia Sawalha just gave her followers a very relatable insight into her home life. The Loose Women host, who shares her stunning five-bedroom home in London with husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters Maddie and Kiki-Bee, took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of what her kitchen really looks like during lockdown.

WATCH: Nadia gets real with this video of her kitchen

She revealed "it’s chaos down here", while showing her fans her kitchen piled high with dirty dishes and empty packaging. As she panned around the huge kitchen, with its modern white worktops and cupboards, her island was shown to be cluttered with the remnants of food preparation and plates and saucepans were piled around the sink.

Nadia left her plates piled up while she got ready for work

Nadia frankly admitted to her followers: "It’s one of those mornings", and we can totally relate. She then went on to confess that she doesn’t even have time to tidy it before heading to work. We salute Nadia for keeping it real and resisting the urge just to show off a "Hinched" kitchen after hours of cleaning and polishing.

MasterChef winner Nadia spends a lot of time cooking and baking in her beloved kitchen and she is forever showing off the fruits of her labour online.

Nadia is a pro in the kitchen and she often cooks at her family home

Struggling to keep the large family home tidy is an issue Nadia has encountered before, and she has been pictured on Instagram succumbing to the disarray in her walk-in wardrobe.

The presenter has a YouTube channel where she films videos alongside husband Mark and more of her lovely home is often revealed in those videos.

Nadia struggles to keep her family home tidy at times

Fellow Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is another celeb who is not afraid to show off the reality of home life and she’s made a habit of "tap to tidy" Instagram videos.

