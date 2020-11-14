Prince Charles reveals beautiful garden as he thanks fans for birthday wishes The royal took to Twitter

Prince Charles celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday, and needless to say, was inundated with congratulations from around the world.

The royal has since taken to Twitter to thank his fans for their sweet messages, writing: "Thank you for all the well wishes on The Prince of Wales’s 72nd Birthday!"

Alongside the message, the father-of-two could be seen standing in the autumnal grounds of his residence, and the outdoor space is truly breathtaking.

In the image, the famous father was surrounded by colourful fauna as he leaned against a tree with a big smile on his face.

Thank you for all the well wishes on The Prince of Wales’s 72nd Birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/qFKjNZkePG — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 14, 2020

Charles shared the photo on Twitter

Tributes have also been rolling in from the Prince of Wales' family, with the Queen being one of the first to dedicate a touching tribute to her son.

The royal family's social media account shared a stunning photo of a baby Charles sat on his mother's lap and a second photo of the pair enjoying a giggle later in life.

Sweet photos have been shared on the royals' social media accounts

The post was captioned: "Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!"

Charles' son Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, also shared a social media tribute to the grandad of their three children, writing: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!"

Alongside the birthday wishes, the couple posted a picture of a smiling Charles to mark the occasion.

Charles is set to celebrate part of his birthday weekend overseas as he and the Duchess of Cornwall carry out engagements in Germany. The royal couple will attend the Central Remembrance Ceremony in Berlin to commemorate the annual National Day of Mourning on Sunday 15 November.

