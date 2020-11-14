The Queen shares childhood photo of Prince Charles to mark 72nd birthday The Prince of Wales celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday

The Queen sent a touching birthday tribute to her son Prince Charles on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

The royal family's social media accounts shared a stunning photo of a baby Charles sat on his mother's lap and a second photo of the pair enjoying a giggle later in life.

The post was captioned: "Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!"

Charles is set to celebrate part of his birthday weekend overseas as he and the Duchess of Cornwall carry out engagements in Germany. The royal couple will attend the Central Remembrance Ceremony in Berlin to commemorate the annual National Day of Mourning on Sunday 15 November.

Meanwhile, the Queen has been residing at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh during England's second lockdown.

Prince Charles turned 72 on Saturday

The royals were reunited in public for the first time in seven months at the Remembrance Sunday service last week.

The Cambridges and the Prince's wife Camilla were also among the royals to share birthday tributes for Charles on their social media accounts.

Charles Phillip Arthur George was born on 14 November 1948 at Buckingham Palace. He is the Queen and Prince Philip's eldest son and is the longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

