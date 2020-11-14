Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet birthday message for Prince Charles revealed The Prince of Wales turned 72 on Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a sweet image of Prince Charles' in honour of his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

In their social media tribute to Prince William's father, the Duke and Duchess wrote: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!"

Alongside the birthday wishes, the couple posted a picture of a smiling Charles to mark the occasion.

Charles is set to celebrate part of his birthday weekend overseas as he and the Duchess of Cornwall carry out engagements in Germany. The royal couple will attend the Central Remembrance Ceremony in Berlin to commemorate the annual National Day of Mourning on Sunday 15 November.

The Prince of Wales is grandfather to William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie.

Kate and William shared this sweet photo of Prince Charles

The heir to the throne clearly has a sweet bond with his grandchildren and several personal photographs have been spotted in his office at his Scottish estate, Birkhall, including one of Charles holding his eldest grandson George.

The Queen and Camilla were also among the royals to share birthday tributes for the Prince on the Royal Family and Clarence House social media accounts.

Charles Phillip Arthur George was born on 14 November 1948 at Buckingham Palace. He is the longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

