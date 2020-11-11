Kate Middleton shows off her favourite family photos inside her Kensington Palace living room The Duchess honoured military families in her latest Zoom call

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a touching video call to mark Remembrance Week and royal fans were given a sneak peek inside her stunning living room – which featured several framed family photos.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's home is basically a fairytale: See inside

As the Duchess sat in her Kensington Palace living room to speak to families of military personnel, four gorgeous family moments could be seen behind her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton shows off her gorgeous living room as she pays tribute to military families

The first picture is of Kate and Prince Louis together at her Back to Nature Garden in 2019, next to it Prince George and Princess Charlotte can be seen on their first day of school in September 2019.

On the other side of the table, a stunning picture of Prince William leaning onto a car window can be seen. The snapshot was taken during his solo trip to Africa in 2018.

Kate spoke to military families earlier this week. Copyright: Kensington Palace

Finally, the fourth snap is of Prince George laying on the grass and laughing whilst wearing a white England shirt. This candid moment was snapped by Kate herself and released to the public on his birthday back in July 2019.

RELATED: Inside Kate Middleton's family album: see photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

MORE: The camera Kate uses to take her personal snaps

It's the first time that fans had a sneak peek at the couple's choice of framed snaps, and it's no coincidence they were revealed during her latest video call as she told the families of military personnel who have lost their lives to be "proud" of their loved ones, and the "sacrifice and bravery they've shown".

The royal's Zoom call coincided with Prince William's call to deployed representatives from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Airforce

She told them: "I'm sure you spend your time every day remembering your loved ones but it's so important that the nation comes together and really spends time thinking about those who have lost their lives and the families that have been impacted.

"It's been a real honour to speak to all of you and I think I speak for the whole nation when I say just how proud you should be of your loved ones, and for the sacrifice and the bravery that they've shown.

"I'll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and will be for many years to come."