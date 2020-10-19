Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal glimpse inside living room The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the most beautiful interiors

Kate Middleton and Prince William have given a look at a living room inside of their home at Kensington Palace, Apartment 1A.

RELATED: Inside Prince William and Kate's stunning second home, Anmer Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge starred in a video from their property as they joined the SOS Children's Villa and pupils from Islamabad Model College in Pakistan for a call last week, and inadvertently showed off what appears to be one of the reception rooms inside.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton unveil unseen room inside private home

It features off-white wooden panelled walls, and a cream sofa where Kate and William sat, dressed with a combination of red and cream patterned cushions. Behind them, there is an oak wooden dresser positioned against one wall, and a metallic gold vase of flowers on display on top. For lighting, two black candelabras are mounted on the wall.

SEE: Kate Middleton's former £1.88million London flat unveiled, where she lived during her twenties

The clip came in honour of the couple's royal tour of Pakistan last year, and showed them playing Pictionary as they reminisced on their time there and considered the effects of coronavirus on education in the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge played pictionary

It was captioned, "Pictionary with Pakistan. One year on from #RoyalVisitPakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caught up with teachers at Islamabad Model College for Girls to hear how the school's activities have been impacted, before joining pupils in a game of Pictionary."

READ: Royal insiders reveal what it's really like inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's family home

Kate and William live at their home with their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It is a four-storey apartment with 20 rooms including five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery and staff quarters.

They also own a country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, where they isolated at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The property was a wedding gift to Prince William and Kate from the Queen, and while they spend most of their time at Kensington Palace in London, they enjoy regular trips there.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.