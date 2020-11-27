We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has shared a sweet message with her fans as she thanked them for all their support of her QVC fashion range - which recently marked its third anniversary.

Sharing a video on Instagram, she said: "I just wanted to thank all of you who have been shopping my range at QVC, taking advantage of the three Easy Pays which have been on my range for the whole month of November at QVC."

She added: "And they're there to thank you for supporting me in those three years. It's gone so quickly I can't believe it. So thank you for your support."

WATCH: Ruth shares heartfelt thank you with her fans

As usual, fans were quick to send their positive comments to Ruth, with one replying: "Amazing! I love your clothes, they are all fabulous!" and another adding: "I have bought two of your jackets and five of your faux wrap dresses which I always feel amazing in so thank you for that - next for me is your jeans."

The presenter celebrated her QVC anniversary earlier in November, and shared some gorgeous professional shots on Instagram to mark the moment.

She celebrated the third anniversary of her range

Posing with her metallic '3' balloon, she wore a glittering sequin blazer and sparkly top - as well as a pair of chic statement earrings.

"A difficult time to celebrate but today is my third anniversary @qvcuk. Can't believe the time has gone so quickly!" she captioned her post.

Rocking one of her popular wrap dresses

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! last month about her latest collection with the brand, Ruth revealed that it's important to her to cater to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible".

She went on to say that having the opportunity to design her own clothing line has been incredible.

Ruth has said her fashion range was "beyond her wildest dreams"

"I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes," she said. "I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

