Amol Rajan's home is guaranteed to put a smile on your face – see inside The One Show presenter lives in London with his wife and children

Amol Rajan lives in London with his wife Charlotte Faircloth and their two children. The One Show presenter rarely reveals much of his home life, but the coronavirus pandemic means that fans have been given an insight into more of the star's property than ever before. Where design is concerned, a bold approach runs throughout the home within bright colours and vivid patterns, all of which contrast against one another. Take a look.

Amol Rajan's bedroom

When Amol took to Instagram to discuss the dilemma with when to feed newborn babies, he inadvertently revealed a look at his cosy blue and white patterned bedding.

Another image showing Amol's selection of books revealed a wooden bedside table, as well as yellow and white patterned curtains in the background. Cream walls and matching cream carpet make the ideal base for the colourful furnishings.

Amol Rajan's kitchen

Amol and Charlotte's kitchen and dining room features a large wooden table, which they have laid with red place mats, and a variety of patterned tableware including a blue and white plate.

Amol Rajan's living room

In keeping with the patterns seen throughout the home, Amol and Charlotte's living room features a grey button-back sofa which they have furnished with vivid cushions including a yellow, pink and blue floral style, and another trimmed with orange fringes as seen in the corner of the image.

Amol Rajan's garden

Outside, Amol and his family have plenty of patio space. They have furnished the area with a wooden dining set and a cream parasol, while there is also a large black outhouse with glass doors. The space is designed with half brick walls and half trellis' along the edges, while various plants sit in black pots on top of the walls.

Amol and Charlotte's children also have plenty of outdoor toys which are stored in a red box alongside the table.

