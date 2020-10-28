Ghostly story behind the Queen and Prince Philip's home revealed Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh's house at Windsor Castle is said to be haunted

The Queen and Prince Philip's home at Windsor Castle is said to be the most haunted of all of Her Majesty's royal residences.

It is believed that ghosts have been sighted several times, including the Queen's mother, Queen Elizabeth I, King George III and Henry VIII.

According to Visit Britain, Queen Elizabeth I is most often seen in the library, where her "footsteps can be heard on the bare floorboards, before her striking presence appears". In the Haunted Castles of Britain and Ireland, author Richard Jones also recalls the story of a guard at the castle seeing Queen Elizabeth I's ghost in the outer room of the library.

Windsor Castle

Both Queen Elizabeth II, and her late sister Princess Margaret reportedly claim to have seen their mother's ghost, too.

It would make sense that Queen Elizabeth I's ghost was allegedly sighted at the home in Windsor. Much like the current monarch, she used the property as a second home (the Queen's main base is Buckingham Palace in London) and is believed to have enjoyed spending time there.

The Queen Mother's ghost is said to have been seen at Windsor Castle

King George III is also said to live on as a ghost at Windsor Castle. Several witnesses have come forward to claim that they have seen him at the home, while BBC Berkshire reported that he "is seen peering from the window in the room where he was often detained". There have also been reports of seeing him in one of the bedrooms.

Henry VIII, meanwhile, "haunts the deanery cloisters, where his groans and dragging footsteps are heard".

Overall, Windsor Castle is said to house as many as 25 ghost sightings. It is also the largest of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's homes, with a total of 1,000 rooms.

The Queen and Prince Philip isolated at the property during the coronavirus pandemic, but have since left for various other residences including the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and the Queen's primary home, Buckingham Palace in London.

