The Queen and Prince Philip's homes will require 40 hours of work this weekend, as the clocks go back in the early hours of Sunday and staff must change all time displays inside of her residences.

In total, there are 450 timepieces at Windsor Castle, 600 at Buckingham Palace and 50 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, all of which must be amended by hand.

These include a combination of musical clocks, astronomical clocks, miniature clocks, and turret clocks.

What's more, it is unlikely that the clocks are situated in a specific area of each home, meaning that staff will be required to spread the task out across the entirety of each enormous property.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace alone has a whopping 775 rooms inside, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms and 188 bedrooms for household staff.

Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle, meanwhile, is believed to be the biggest royal residence of all, with an incredible 1,000 rooms.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse

Last but not least, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland looks just as large from the outside, while the exact number of rooms is yet to have been confirmed. It began as a monastery and has been home to the royal family for over 500 years, and is now the Queen's official Scottish residence. She and Prince Philip often host formal receptions there, including state visits, ceremonies and garden parties for a week during the summer.

In addition, the Queen also owns Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire which, although a number has not been specified, also features various clocks as seen in official photographs. It's located in Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire, and is said to be one of Her Majesty's favourite places in the world, acting as a holiday home for her and Prince Philip.

