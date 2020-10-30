Darcey Bussell lives in a stunning £5million home in South West London with her family, and a recent post showed that she has some very bold furniture.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge and acclaimed ballet dancer took to Instagram with a video filmed in her living room during the lockdown period, and inadvertently revealed a cream sofa with a canary yellow print featuring a combination of shells, trees and star shapes, as well as matching cushions.

Another sofa, meanwhile, is dressed with more patterned cushions, in a muted hue of khaki green.

In contrast to the furniture, the base of Darcey's home appears to follow a simple aesthetic, with wooden floor and cream walls.

Darcey's post came as she thanked fans for their participation in her virtual dance classes amid the pandemic.

"Thank you to everyone for your support and for joining in with our daily DDMIX shake ups," she captioned it. "Keep moving, keep dancing and keep safe. Dx."

[Top left] Darcey Bussell also revealed a look inside of her kitchen

In total, Darcey's home features four bedrooms, and in 2018, she started a 12-month renovation on the property in order to make it her own. It is believed that she recruited the help of her half-brother James, who is an architect.

The works were completed in July 2019, when Darcey moved in with her husband and hedge-fund manager Angus Forbes, and their two daughters, Phoebe and Zoe.

Darcey and Angus initially applied for planning permission in 2016, but were rejected on the grounds that the reconstruction would be disruptive to their neighbours.

Nonetheless, the couple amended their proposal accordingly and were able to demolish the entire building for a proper overhaul.

