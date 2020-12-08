Helen Skelton's children react to new home addition – see photo The BBC Countryfile presenter revealed the feature on social media

Helen Skelton often shares glimpses of her home life on social media, and a recent post revealed her beautiful new dining table.

The BBC Countryfile star posted an image on Instagram as one of her son's sat on top, and Helen explained that the feature was a gift and her children would not be allowed to use it as a seat.

"Look away now @boconcept_yorkshire," she captioned it.

Helen Skelton's dining table

"Took delivery of my gorgeous new dining table, asked the kids not to play on it as it was a special treat for us… Seems I forgot to tell the resident thug it's not an armchair. Found him like this and very quickly relocated him to his comfy spot – which incidentally is anywhere half lying on the dog. I promise I will take better care going forward. Thank you @boconcept_yorkshire for the most brilliant gift that I do not take for granted. Good luck to you and yours on this the most mad time of year."

She added that the wreaths seen in the background were handmade, formed of silver holly berries and acorns.

The dining table is a dark oak style with a black circular base. When Helen shared the image, it was lined with a single white wooden chair with a black seat.

Helen Skelton's dining room

Helen lives in Yorkshire with her husband Richie Myler and their two children Ernie and Louis. The family have been renovating the property since purchasing it in January, and Helen has unveiled almost every room in the house so far.

The dining table is located in the dining room which is built with high vaulted ceilings with black wooden panels, and industrial style lights with black wires and shell-inspired shades. There are sliding barn doors leading out onto a stone patio and the garden.

