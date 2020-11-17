Helen Skelton reveals the reality behind her home renovation BBC Countryfile presenter Helen got candid with her fans

Helen Skelton frequently shows off the incredible results of her home renovation project in Yorkshire – but this time she has taken to Instagram to reveal the reality of her messy home during the upheaval.

GALLERY: Helen's jaw-dropping renovation efforts revealed

The picture on her Instagram Stories showed one of the rooms of her beautiful home completely filled with clutter.

Helen reveals the reality of home renovation

As well as an exercise bike used as an airer (we've all been there) the room is brimming with children's toys, DIY equipment and a machine-load of washing hanging out to dry.

Presenter Helen sarcastically captioned the image: "DIY is not disruptive at all. At all."

Usually, Helen shows off polished pictures of her luxury home, only revealing not-so-appealing imagery in the before shots, prior to renovating.

RELATED: Helen Skelton stuns fans with bathroom transformation

LOOK: Nick Knowles' stunning home revealed

In her gorgeous Yorkshire property, which she and husband Richie Myler bought in January 2020, Helen has managed to perfectly marry together country chic and modern luxe – and her abode looks like something out of a catalogue.

Helen's kitchen-diner has impressive folding doors

From her marble island kitchen, which she has proudly shown off on Instagram to the tin boat tub in her bathroom that fans fell head-over-heels for.

Helen's freestanding tub caused a stir on Instagram

Her dining area has enviably high ceilings and concertina doors opening out onto her vibrant garden. Everything has been designed around her family life as she shares her home with Richie and her two young sons – the little ones even have a climbing wall in their bedroom!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.