BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty rarely reveals much of her home life, but the presenter has shared a handful of photos from her living room, where she will soon have new sofas. In December, she posted a video showing her pet cat Bella playing on her current cream leather sofa with the caption, "A short attention span… I can relate to that. Bella x."

SEE: Inside Naga Munchetty's beautiful family home in the countryside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty films from inside beautiful living room

Shortly after, she posted a photo from the room showing herself and her three pet cats together and simply wrote, "Bliss."

MORE: Naga Munchetty's cosy kitchen is the dream Christmas set-up

One of her fans commented, "My lovely Naga, please can I ask, do your cats tend to scratch your nice leather sofa? I'm thinking of changing to leather, but my cat already had a go at our leather chairs in the kitchen so I'm still debating."

MORE: Inside GMB host Kate Garraway's stunning family home

Naga Munchetty has cream leather sofas

Naga replied, "These ones do, my Siamese didn't. We need new sofas too. When we get them, the cats will all be locked out of the lounge when we're not in it. Tough love I'm afraid."

Naga's followers agreed that it was a good move. One said, "Totally. A new sofa or no cats. My daughter wouldn’t forgive me," while another advised a "scratch post" which is "easy to get them trained to use, it just takes persistence".

Naga lives in Hertfordshire with her husband and TV director James Haggar. They moved into the home in 2010 after Naga previously lived in south London with her family.

Naga Munchetty's living room

At this time, Naga posed for a series of professional images in the living room, showing that it is decorated with wooden floors and white walls, while she has had the same cream sofas for 10 years, including the combination of two pink rose-petal inspired cushions and two blue scalloped styles. There is also a matching cream leather armchair with a footstool positioned in one corner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.