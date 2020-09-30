Naga Munchetty's cosy kitchen inside country home revealed

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty lives in Hertfordshire with her husband and TV director James Haggar, and previous social media posts have given fans a look at their kitchen.

In April, when Naga and James were isolating at their house during the coronavirus lockdown period, Naga shared a series of images of their pet cat in the room.

It showed cream tiles on the floor and walls with wooden wainscoting, and wooden cupboards seen at either side. There is a single door with a silver frame and an in-built cat flap leading out onto the garden, and a large silver metallic bin.

An additional image showed that the room seems to be overlooked by a mezzanine level, with a glass bannister and a shelf where their pet cat sat.

Shortly before, Naga posted a different image revealing that the wooden cupboards are topped with flecked grey and black glossy worktops. Naga also has a brown pestle and mortar for salt and pepper grinding, and a cream vase holding large metallic silver pieces of cutlery including serving spoons and spatulas. Naga captioned the photo, "The cheer you hear when you realise it's now wine o'clock [wine glass emojis]."

Cat 'adventures' so far...

0710: Rescue mouse from Xena that's being tortured outside bedroom

0730: Find Missy locked in other bedroom, she urinated in my Darth Vader suitcase

0740: Take shower with said suitcase in effort to clean it.

Later: No idea what Bella has in store

When she shared yet another picture of her pet cats in January, she inadvertently showed that the cupboards have metallic silver handles, and there are two kitchen stools with matching metallic silver bases.

Naga and James moved into the home in 2010 after Naga had previously lived in south London with her family.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2016, Naga opened up about her home life saying, "I moved to this house six years ago with my husband James Haggar, a TV director. And if I'm not away working, I'll be curled up on the sofa most nights watching TV and stroking my two Siamese cats, Kinky and Ronnie."

