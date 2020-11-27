JLo's home has been transformed into a winter wonderland The singer's New York abode is picture-perfect

As Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to promote her upcoming launch, Jlo Beauty, we were offered a look into her luxurious New York living room – and the space literally looked like a winter wonderland.

The singer has large silver-tinged Christmas tree adorned with an array of angelic white decorations and bright white lights.

The Christmas decorations don't stop there though, as the star has dressed up her modern, white fireplace for the season with a matching fern garland and a pair of minimalist LED trees.

Her all-white, super-chic couch has been styled up with a fluffy cushion and a faux fur throw – making it a cosy place to spend Thanksgiving.

On the table in front of her, fans could see a large glass vase and a trio of silver candlesticks.

JLo's ultra-chic Christmas decorations

JLo matched her outfit to her chic surroundings, sporting an all-white formal jumpsuit with perspex heels and her hair pulled back into her signature bun.

The only colour in her living space coming from the glow of a candle and regal navy drapes behind her.

She captioned the snap: "Gratitude Glow. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours."

JLo and ffiancé Alex Rodriguez were enjoying the cosy set-up

She also shared a picture to her Instagram Stories of her snuggled up to fiancé Alex to say good night to her 133million followers.

JLo co-parents her twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony and her current fiancé Alex Rodriguez also has two children.

Coming a long way from Jenny From The Block, the star has a property portfolio that includes million-dollar houses in New York, Miami and Bel Air.

