Ola Jordan uploaded an adorable video of baby Ella and inadvertently showed her and James Jordan's unique baby-proof home solution: foam additions on the edges of their luxurious marble coffee table to prevent Ella from hurting herself.

The bargain solution must have only cost a couple of pounds – and we're sure lots of other parents will be keen to replicate.

The table the focal point of their picture-perfect living space, which is complete with plush grey carpets and stunning white leather sofas. For the festive season, the parents have put up a pretty Christmas tree adorned with silver decorations and sparkling lights.

Ola and Jordan have baby-proofed their marble coffee table

The couple moved into their "forever home" in 2019, and they welcomed baby Ella into it earlier this year. The former Strictly stars are self-confessed organisers who like to keep their home "nice and tidy".

Ola spoke about how her home has changed in an exclusive HELLO! interview: "My home was quite nice and stylish before she came along and now there are toys everywhere." However, it still looks pretty immaculate to us.

Ola and James Jordan are looking forward to their first family Christmas

The house is modern and spacious, with its own outdoor swimming pool, huge walk-in wardrobe, and plenty of space.

During the same interview, Ola also opened up about motherhood, saying: "I can't remember the life we had without her to be honest. She has taken over now!"

Speaking about the potential of baby number two, James said: "We are so lucky. I think we would both love to have another child but because of everything we are going through at the moment, I just don't know if it's the right time. But we don't want to miss the boat either."

