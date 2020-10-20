James Jordan shows baby Ella in her nursery – and it's incredible! The former Strictly star recently admitted they were moving their daughter into her own bedroom

James and Ola Jordan recently confessed in their HELLO! parenting column that they were ready to move their daughter Ella to her own room – and it seems that the nearly-one-year-old is adjusting very well to the change.

The proud father shared the most adorable video with fans on Monday, showing his daughter sitting in her big cot, ready for bed.

"Ella… are you in your big girl's room? Are you? Are you getting ready for bed? Is that your giraffe?" he asked her as she approached a huge giraffe toy that was situated next to the cot.

As the cute tot tried to move towards it, James added: "Where are you going? Where are you going" making Ella show her huge smile to the camera.

The stunning nursery was first shown exclusively on HELLO! following Ella's birth. Speaking then in an exclusive video, Ola showed off one of their favourite features - the stunning wardrobe which was filled with gorgeous pink dresses.

The room, which is painted grey, also features a big pink elephant and a giraffe as well as a big white cot with a grey rocking chair right next it, where Ola revealed it where she feeds her daughter and they "spend time together".

The couple only took the plunge and decided to relocate their daughter into her own bedroom earlier this month.

"My dad said, 'You should start putting her in her own bed or you'll be making a rod for your back later on. I think you should do it,'" James, 42, explained in the couple's parenting column for HELLO!.

James and Jordan with their adorable daughter Ella

"So we did it," Ola shared. "We put her in her room yesterday! The day before we said, 'This is going to be the last night she sleeps with us.' When I was getting her ready for bed I was feeling anxious!

"I was thinking, 'Oh my God, she's not going to be next to me anymore.' I was getting all teary then I thought, 'Snap out of it, she has to do it, she's getting to be a big girl now,' and she was fine!"

Ola added: "She went down at 8.30pm and she woke up at about 7. I went in to get her at 8 o'clock but woke up before then because we could see her on the monitor, but she was just laying there chilling! I was expecting she'd wake up at 5.30am screaming because she couldn't see me but no, she didn't care!"

The proud mum continued: "When I walked in at 8am to get her, she was so happy to see me and ready to get up. It was a good experience last night, so I hope it stays that way."