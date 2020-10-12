James and Ola Jordan mark 17th wedding anniversary in the sweetest way The Strictly stars have been married for 17 years

Congratulations to James and Ola Jordan, who are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary! In celebration of their special day, former Strictly Come Dancing professional James took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo of the happy couple with their baby daughter Ella.

"Happy 17th Wedding Anniversary @olajordan [heart emoji]," the doting husband gushed. "I've loved the first 20 years just the two of us but now we are on our new journey together as three. I love you both more than anything in the world xxx."

This year's milestone is extra special for James and Ola, since it's their first anniversary with their little girl, whom they welcomed back in February. Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June 2019, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt.

"I still can't quite believe it," Ola previously told HELLO!. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

Since becoming parents, the lovebirds have been sharing glimpses into their family life on social media and have opened up about their journey in their Strictly Parenting column. In their latest HELLO column, the doting parents revealed how much their baby has grown.

"She's started to grab her bottle and holds it on her own," explained Ola. "It's a little step. Some babies do it a lot earlier but she's not really been interested. She's been a queen, letting herself be fed, but now she will grab her own bottle."

James Jordan shared this sweet new family photo

She added: "And she's started sticking everything in her mouth. She's a lot more aware of her hands and putting things in her mouth. We are really seeing her growing up."

James proudly continued: "It is amazing to see her develop. You're waiting for certain things to happen, like the crawling. She can really move about, she can move her feet about but she doesn't move her arms forward. We're waiting for that move!"

