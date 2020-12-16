Christine Lampard lives in west London with her husband Frank and their daughter Patricia, as well as Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas, and a past photo has given fans a look inside their beautiful living room.

Frank shared the shot on his Instagram account as the family watched football on the TV, but it’s the interiors that caught our eye.

Christine and Frank Lampard's living room

From their kitchen to their dining room, the home follows a muted colour scheme with cream walls and wooden floors, which is echoed by the cream carpets in the living room, but bold floral wallpaper adds a touch of character to the space. Two circular side tables with cabriole legs serve to further the vintage-inspired aesthetic, as well as two metallic silver table lamps on top. Wooden panelling on the walls, wooden window blinds, and the vases and china selection positioned around the TV are also in keeping with the retro design.

In the middle of the space, there is a large coffee table with a glass top, where Christine and Frank have positioned a small vase of flowers and a selection of drinking glasses. For seating, the family has a large cream sofa.

Back in April, Christine joined Loose Women from what seems to be another area of the living room. While Frank's photo offers a dimly-lit look at the space, Christine's appearance revealed a monochrome colour scheme, with white walls and a black shelving unit. There are also three floral lamps behind her, matching the wallpaper on the doors.

Christine joined Loose Women from her living room

The family home is estimated to be worth approximately £10million, and Christine and Frank have previously shared glimpses of the kitchen, dining area, and the enormous garden where they spent lots of time during the first coronavirus lockdown period.

