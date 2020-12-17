Kelly Ripa's New York home view is something out of a movie – see video Kelly lives with her husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa revealed the incredible view from her New York townhouse on Instagram Stories – and it looked like she was on the set of a Home Alone movie! As the picture-perfect white snow fell across the city, Kelly filmed the cityscape from her living room window.

The star shared a quick tour of the decadent baubles on her tree, before panning to the snow-covered view outside. Kelly lives with her husband Mark Consuelos and they have gone to town with Christmas decorations in their stunning New York home.

Kelly and Mark have a giant Christmas tree at their New York home

Kelly erected her Christmas tree when Mark was working away from home for Riverdale filming and posted a suggestive message on Instagram saying her tree had its "red skirt" on ready for him to return.

Her department-store-worthy tree stands in her living room, almost touching the high ceiling. It is adorned with hundreds of twinkling lights and lots of traditional decorations. The "red skirt" Kelly spoke of is the velvet cover that hides the base of the tree – it adds another hint of luxury to her already show-stopping tree.

Kelly Ripa's entrance hall is beyond beautiful

The rest of Kelly's living room is kept very minimal and muted, letting the festive decorations do the talking. As well as their immaculate New York home, the couple owns a place in The Hamptons where they usually spend a lot of time.

Kelly's already opened one of her Christmas presents, unveiling a McDonald's meal underneath her tree as a special treat. She revealed it was her first time eating a McDonald's in ten years.

