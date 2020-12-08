Kelly Ripa filmed inside her New York bedroom to show her dog Chewie asleep on husband Mark Consuelos' pillow, and in the clip she inadvertently revealed her surprisingly minimal bedroom décor.

The star has plain white sheets on her bed with simple Oxford pillowcases. Her large headboard is also a minimal design with cream fabric and a small wooden border. Kelly has experimented a little with the wallpaper though, as it has a metallic finish, adding a touch of glamour to the room.

She captioned the cute video: "#Daddyshome and Chewie gives zero efffs."

Mark and Kelly had been apart for months while the actor was filming the hit show Riverdale in Canada while Kelly remained in New York, but they were reunited at their luxury $27million New York townhouse recently.

Kelly Ripa shared another insight into her pristine bedroom

Previously, in another video clip, fans have seen her bedroom from another angle, showing two small pendant lights with glass decorations.

We recently got to see another part of Kelly's immaculate pad when she showed off her department-store worthy Christmas tree on Instagram. The gigantic festive addition almost touched the ceiling.

Kelly dressed her show-stopping Christmas tree in time for husband Mark to return home

She cheekily captioned the picture: "Even though it’s 2020, she got dressed in her fancy red skirt and ready for the return of a certain someone...," referring to her waiting for husband Mark to arrive home. Here, Kelly's modern home décor style continues downstairs in the living room, with cream drapes and matching furniture.

