Kelly Ripa makes shocking Christmas confession - and fans can't believe it The star left her Instagram followers open-mouthed

Kelly Ripa swears by a clean diet, no alcohol and certainly no fast food, so when she unwrapped a McDonalds on Instagram fans were convinced she wouldn't eat it.

But the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shocked them by admitting the McRib was, in fact, hers - and it was her first in TEN years!

Kelly, 50, shared festive footage of her unwrapping gifts in front of a crackling fire. The video zoomed in on a neat, red bag placed on a stack of other presents.

The TV presenter's hands were seen gently lifting out the McRib and opening it to prove it's contents were real, before she closed the box to presumably go and eat it.

Kelly captioned the surprising video: "Sometimes Christmas comes early. #mcrib #mcdonalds @abtvhd (it’s once every ten years, calm down!)"

Her fans were left stunned and also certain she wouldn’t consume the meal.

Kelly and Mark normally swear by a healthy diet

"I doubt that's yours," wrote one, while another said: "No way she'll eat that." Others spurred her on and encouraged her to sit back and "enjoy" the food, and then there were the followers who were disgusted by her choice of snack.

Kelly has been open about her quest to be the healthiest version of herself.

The mother-of-three noticed that when she turned 45, everything impacted her body more, from staying up late to exercising.

Kelly has been working out at home to stay in shape

"Whatever I did, the recovery was longer," she revealed on Good Morning America.

"If I exercised the recovery time was longer, if I went out dancing with my friends and I stayed out till three in the morning, the recovery time from that was significantly longer."

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos have since cut alcohol out of their diet entirely and focus on what they put into their bodies.

Until 2030 when she can have another McDonalds!

