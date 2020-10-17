Kelly Ripa shares pyjama selfie and gives glimpse inside bedroom of $27million home The star has three children

Kelly Ripa's bedroom attire is nothing short of perfection - which perhaps isn’t surprising given she sleeps in a $27million townhouse!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host thrilled fans when she opened the doors to her unbelievable New York pad and gave them a sneak peek inside her plush boudoir.

Kelly was promoting Persona Supplements in a post on Instagram and thrilled fans by doing it all in her pyjamas, giving them a glimpse at her bedroom in the process.

The star was wearing a pair of navy, button-up pyjamas with a matching Persona eye mask and she spoke to the camera from the comfort of her snuggly-looking bed.

She wore a full face of makeup for the promotional video and her fans loved it.

"How is it possible to be this gorgeous even in a pair of pjs? I want to be like you when I’m older," wrote one follower, while a second said: "So pretty," and a third wrote: "Could she be anymore adorable? No! The answer is no!"

Kelly's fans thought she looked adorable

Kelly discussed how the supplements help her to sleep and one fan pointed out she’s probably getting plenty of rest because she doesn’t have someone snoring next to her.

That's because her husband, Mark Consuelos, is currently filming his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver forcing the happy couple to spend several months apart.

Kelly looked very cozy

Not that there is a lack of long-distance love between them. They both regularly post adoring messages on social media to one another.

In fact, Kelly recently shared a throwback bedroom selfie with a shirtless Mark on Instagram too.

She was promoting Persona Supplements

Her fans adored it but we wonder what her teenage daughter, Lola, thought of it?

The 19-year-old has had some hilarious exchanges with her mum over Kelly’s "thirst trap" photos of her dad, so likely wasn’t too impressed with photo.

