Selena Gomez's £3.7million home is SO beautiful - and wait until you see the pool

Selena Gomez has the most beautiful home in Encino, California, which she bought earlier in 2020! The Rare singer has previously said she enjoyed settling into the £3.7million ($4.99million) property during the coronavirus quarantine, and it appears she has a beautiful setting for writing new music.

"Things I've been doing in quarantine – settling into my new house and guitar lessons," Selena captioned a photo in July, that showing her playing the guitar while sitting on a burgundy velvet armchair positioned next to the window.

There is also a cream piano in the beautiful room, which has vaulted ceilings with wooden beams running across, wooden flooring and an eye-catching green and pink floral patterned wallpaper. Selena has two velvet armchairs positioned next to one of the windows, while a vase of pink roses sits on a metallic table in between them.

Selena also shared a peek at another area of the property in a video where she explained to her 184 million Instagram followers why she hasn't been as active on social media. The 28-year-old sat on a sofa positioned against a wall with cream wooden panelling, and a window behind her that showed the reflection of her kitchen sink and striking pendant light that hangs from her ceiling.

The singer snapped up her new home earlier this year, and it has a rich musical history. Singer Tom Petty and his then-wife Jane Benyo initially lived in another mansion on the same plot until 1987, when it was burned down by an arsonist.

The couple then designed the current six-bedroom, ten-bathroom mansion that now sits in its place, and Jane continued to live there after their divorce in 1996. She sold the property in 2015, and its last owner was top music executive Randy Spendlove, so it's little surprise it also boasts an in-house recording studio.

Other impressive amenities include a massage room a gym and wine cellar, along with an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub. Meanwhile, the back garden patio features a stone canopy and a built-in grill, so Selena has plenty of space for entertaining her friends and family when she can.

