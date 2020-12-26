Jennifer Aniston shares rare peek inside incredible Beverly Hills home in Christmas day video The former Friends star showed off her stunning living room

Jennifer Aniston shared a rare glimpse into her incredible midcentury house in Beverly Hills in a Christmas Day video of her adorable rescue dog.

The Friends star 51, took to Instagram stories to share a video of pup Clyde, and in the background of the clip, Jennifer's immaculate living room could be seen.

Featuring chic white walls, beautiful dark brown wooden flooring and a sprawling antique rug, the room appears to be a perfect mix of vintage and modern. Beside a gorgeous high back armchair with studded detailing, there is a fireplace alcove stacked with decorative logs - giving the space serious cosy vibes.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares a glimpse into stunning Beverly Hills property

As well as the stunning living room, Jennifer's 35.9million followers also got a peek of her chic dining area, as he camera panned round to show an adjacent room coming off of the living area featuring a small circular table and a couple of cushioned dining chairs.

Previously, she and ex-husband Justin Theroux lived in a mansion in Bel-Air, which the former couple put up for sale after their split.

However, the actress now lives in a stunning property in Beverly Hills, which she collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform into the perfect Californian retreat.

The actress has previously shared photos of the stunning exterior of her LA home

She opened up about the stunning property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here." Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

