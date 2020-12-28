Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card isn't all it seems – DETAILS The Duke and Duchess of Sussex featured in the image with their son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released another festive family Christmas card along with their 18-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor this year, but the playhouse seen in the image isn't as significant as you may have thought.

The photo, shared on the Mayhew charity's social media accounts, showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie posing in front of the feature in the garden of their home in Montecito. It was believed that the playhouse was a custom commission for the couple's young son, but in actual fact, it came with the home and was detailed within the original listing on US property website, Zillow.

It read: "The estate sits on an approximate 7.38 acre site," and goes on to reference the "children's cottage" as well as various other garden features including "tiered rose gardens, tall Italian cypress trees, blooming lavender, century old olive trees, a tennis court, tea house, and a pool".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card for 2020

Nonetheless, the Christmas card holds sentimental value in other ways as a spokesperson for the family said, "The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by the Duchess's mother. The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

The snap also marks the first time that Archie has been photographed publicly since his first birthday in May, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a video of the Duchess reading Duck! Rabbit! to their son, in support of a Save The Children campaign.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2019 Christmas card

In 2019, the couple released another sweet Christmas card showing Archie as he crawled towards the camera, and his parents watched on in the background. It came with the message: "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from our family to yours."

