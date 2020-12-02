Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden is just like Prince Charles' The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have the same feature

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into a new home together in California in June 2020, and apparently their garden is similar to Prince Charles' in that they have their very own vegetable patches.

In November, a source close to the Sussexes told HELLO! how the couple were celebrating Thanksgiving, and went on to reveal information about the garden feature.

"They are going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the States as a family," they said. "They plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden."

When the couple bought the property, it was reported that it is situated within five acres of land, so they certainly have enough space to farm their own produce.

Prince Charles and William were pictured at Home Farm in 2004

Likewise, Prince Charles grows organic fruit and vegetables from his private gardens at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. He also previously managed production at Home Farm, a 1000-acre plot nearby to his home, where Duchy Originals produce was developed, as sold by Waitrose and Ocado.

The Prince of Wales decided against committing to a new 20-year lease at the farm in August, since he is likely to ascend to the throne in that time and will not be able to manage the upkeep. Nonetheless, he continues to grow his own produce, and even sells fruit and vegetables from Highgrove's gardens.

Prince Charles' vegetable patches at Highgrove House

Prince Charles also grows vegetables at his home in London, Clarence House. In September, officials behind the @clarencehouse Instagram account shared an image and wrote, "As we approach the end of #OrganicSeptember, take a look at some of the fruit and vegetables that have been blooming in the garden. The Clarence House garden is starting to showcase Red Currant tomatoes, Queensland Blue squash, runner beans, peppers and kumquats."

