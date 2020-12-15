Meghan Markle films inside whimsical garden at £11million home with Prince Harry The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with their one-year-old son Archie

Meghan Markle has revealed a first look inside the garden at her home in Montecito, California, with her husband Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance from the space on Sunday's CNN Heroes special as she honoured those who have supported others during the coronavirus pandemic.

She sat on a wooden bench dressed with beige linen cushions – one with fringed edges and another fluffy style - in what appears to be a lavender field, overrun with blooming purple flowers.

The Duchess of Sussex said, "In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I'm inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities. Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them.

Meghan Markle appeared from her garden

"Back in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit hard, and overnight everything seemed to change. For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic, and far too many were faced with the heartbreaking question: 'How am I going to put food on the table for my family?'

"But in the fact of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry."

Meghan and Harry live with their son Archie

Elsewhere in the garden, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also have their own vegetable patches. In November, a source close to the couple told HELLO! how they were celebrating Thanksgiving, including a "home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden."

Their home is situated within a total of five acres of land, so they certainly have plenty of outdoor space. Their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor also has his very own private playground.

