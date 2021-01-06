Zara and Mike Tindall could still see Princess Anne during lockdown The couple and The Princess Royal live on the Gatcombe Park estate

Zara and Mike Tindall may still be seeing Zara's mother Princess Anne at home during lockdown, and vice versa. There are two ways this could happen.

The first is that the couple and their children and Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence live on the same estate, the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire. Government coronavirus rules state that there should be no mixing outside of households, and while the families live in separate buildings on the grounds, they may count themselves as one household. If so, this also includes Zara's brother Peter Phillips, his ex-wife Autumn and their children, who live on the same estate.

The second possibility is that Zara and Mike may have formed a childcare bubble with The Princess Royal and her husband, for their two daughters: Mia, six, and Lena, two.

Zara and Mike Tindall have two daughters

In order to qualify for a childcare bubble, Gov.uk states that children must be under the age of 14, and all adults in both households must agree to the arrangement. Zara is also pregnant with her and Mike's third child, and so is likely in need of more help than she may have been previously.

Peter and Autumn Phillips also have two daughters

Zara's brother Peter and Autumn's children are also under the age of 14: their eldest daughter Savannah is 10 and Isla is eight, but it would make more sense that they form a childcare bubble between themselves after their separation, as they also live in different properties (albeit on the same estate).

Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire

Gatcombe Park is located between the villages of Minchinhampton and Avening in Gloucestershire, and the Queen bought it in 1976 for her daughter Anne and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips. The Princess Royal's property on the grounds is a Grade-II listed manor house, while there is a total of 730 acres across the whole area.

