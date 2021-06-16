Autumn Phillips' living arrangements after divorce from Peter – details The couple have been living apart since 2019

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips have recently reached a divorce settlement after announcing their separation in February 2020.

The royals – who are parents to two daughters Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine – previously called Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire home, but they have been living apart since their split in 2019.

HELLO! understands that despite reports at the time saying Autumn planned to return to Canada after the split, she has remained in Gloucestershire so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters.

WATCH: Peter and Autumn Phillips confirm split

A statement released at the time of their decision to divorce read: "Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

This surprised fans not least for the fact that it will surely be difficult to stay in close proximity, but also for the fact that Autumn is especially far away from her friends and family during such a tough time – and she has been unable to visit Canada following the pandemic.

Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire

The statement added: "Autumn and Peter reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship.

"The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.

Autumn and Peter have two daughters, Savannah and Isla

"The couple's first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla."

Peter's mother Princess Anne owns the estate, set across 730 acres of land, and also lives there with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Peter's sister Zara Tindall, her husband Mike and their children Mia, Lena and baby Lucas.

The Queen bought the property for the Princess Royal in 1976, and it has been home to Anne ever since.

