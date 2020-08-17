Princess Anne has unveiled one of her reception-turned-living rooms in a series of photos taken to mark her 70th birthday on 15 August. The Princess Royal posed inside her private home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, and inadvertently showed fans exactly how it is decorated.

Princess Anne posed inside a reception room at Gatcombe Park

It features cream tiles on the floor, white walls, and a selection of dark oak furniture as seen in the background, including a dresser at one side, and a bookcase and shelving unit at the back. Princess Anne sat on a gold gilded chair upholstered in cream. It looks as though the room is designed as an open-plan space, with a staircase leading upstairs seen at one side.

Princess Anne unveiled her staircase

A second photo of Anne gave a closer look at the stairs, showing that it has white wainscoting running down either side, a black steel bannister with wooden railings, and burnt orange walls. There is also a selection of framed photos positioned on the wall.

Princess Anne has unveiled various areas inside of her home during the coronavirus pandemic as she has been joining virtual calls and conferences. In July, she collaborated with charity, Save The Children UK as she read a story to entertain children during lockdown, and did so from a room in the home with unexpectedly bright décor including lime green curtains. In April, she filmed from a separate room in the home with cream walls, a combination of brass and wooden furniture and several animal ornaments.

Princess Anne lives in her home with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, while her daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have their own home on the grounds. Her son Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn also live on the estate, though they are believed to occupy separate properties following their split earlier this year.

