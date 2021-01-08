Jennifer Aniston shares incredible peek inside her luxury home gym The Friends star has all the high-tech equipment!

Jennifer Aniston has long been admired for her incredible physique – and, of course, her luscious hair – so it's not surprising her luxury home has all the mod cons required to keep her in good shape.

The 51-year-old gave fans a sneak peek inside her high-tech home gym on Instagram – which even includes her very own mascot in the form of one of her adorable rescue dogs!

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares video inside endless garden - and it looks like a forest

In the clip, Jennifer's Labrador can be seen sprawled out and snoozing in his bed as the actress zooms in on his adorable face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares rare peek inside her luxury home

In the background, you can see some pretty intense exercise equipment, including a spin bike and a treadmill. There also appears to be a blue yoga mat, and floor-to-ceiling mirrors.

Last month, Jennifer also gave fans a peek inside her immaculate living room, which features chic white walls, beautiful dark brown wooden flooring and a sprawling antique rug.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston is unrecognisable in photos revealing incredible transformation

MORE: Jennifer Aniston sparks major reaction with new Instagram post in difficult times

Jennifer has plenty of equipment to keep her in shape

Beside a gorgeous high back armchair with studded detailing, there is a fireplace alcove stacked with decorative logs - giving the space serious cosy vibes.

The Friends actress is incredibly proud of her home and collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat.

She previously opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

The actress has previously shared photos of the stunning exterior of her LA home

She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.