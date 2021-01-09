Nadia Sawalha's walk-in wardrobe would make the Kardashians proud

Nadia Sawalha's family home in London often features on her Instagram and YouTube channel - and this time, she has unveiled her brand-new walk-in wardrobe and it is utterly jaw-dropping.

Loose Women star Nadia lives with her husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters, Maddie and Kiki-Bee. The presenter has been keeping fans up to date with her home transformation via her and her husband Mark's YouTube channel and she has now shared a photograph of the completed wardrobe space on her Instagram Stories.

The room has been totally transformed from what it looked like before – and now with brand-new fitted wardrobes, it looks like something a Hollywood A-lister would have in their million-dollar mansion.

Nadia has utilised the whole space by having fitted cupboards along one of the walls with plenty of hanging space and drawers - and underneath the bay window she has chosen to have a dressing table fitted, creating the perfect place to sit and get ready.

Nadia's impressive walk-in wardrobe is complete

After thanking the company who installed the wardrobes, Nadia went on to joke: "First cupboard we've had in 18 years of marriage," alluding to the fact that the couple are usually rather unorganised.

The wardrobe room before the makeover

The mum-of-two is said to have owned the five-bedroom property for over 18 years, and she has previously shown off some rather messy corners of her family home.

Nadia and Mark's home office is packed

She took to Instagram to share a picture of her pantry – and the cupboard was overflowing with packages of food in no real order at all. Much like her kitchen cupboard, she unveiled a particularly untidy office when she joined Mark for a photoshoot during the summer. It is filled with books and comic book memorabilia overspilling from the shelves onto the floor and windowsill.

