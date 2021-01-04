Nadia Sawalha's kitchen cupboard is nothing like you'd expect

Nadia Sawalha often shares glimpses inside of her home with her husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters, Maddie and Kiki-Bee, and her latest photo offers a look at their surprisingly untidy kitchen cupboard.

Loose Women star Nadia took to her Instagram Stories with the photo, and apparently she was surprised by how messy it had gotten, too. "No wonder I can't ever find anything!" she captioned it. "Can anyone spot the pappardelle?"

Ever the joker, she hashtagged it "#DoMESSsticGoddess".

Nadia Sawalha's kitchen cupboard

Each shelf showed a selection of everything from condiments including salt and pepper, to Marmite and baking ingredients such as flour and sugar. Add to the lack of categorisation the fact that each product had been placed into the cupboard with little care other than to make sure it fits in, and it's no surprise that Nadia has trouble finding what she needs.

Nadia, Mark, Maddie and Kiki-Bee live in London. The mum-of-two is said to have owned the five-bedroom property for over 18 years, while other family members are believed to live closeby, including her parents who live next door.

She has revealed more of the property than ever before since the coronavirus pandemic began – both on social media and her YouTube channel – showing that it has a large open-plan kitchen and dining room that leads out onto the garden.

Nadia Sawalha's home office

Much like her kitchen cupboard, she unveiled a particularly untidy office when she joined Mark for a photoshoot during the summer. It is filled with books and comic book memorabilia overspilling from the shelves onto the floor and windowsill.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha unveils incredible laundry room

She also has a room exclusively for laundry, featuring two washing machines, a clothes rail, several clothes horses, an ironing board and a large shelving unit, where Nadia also keeps stacks of tinned foods and other kitchenware including baking trays and cooking appliances. There is also an additional fridge freezer in the space.

