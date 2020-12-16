Nadia Sawalha's home is like a Christmas shop – see inside Loose Women presenter Nadia is a big fan of the festive season

Nadia Sawalha's family home has been turned into a Christmas grotto for the festive season. The Loose Women presenter showed off her traditional Christmas tree on her Instagram stories when she was modelling some new pyjamas, but her Christmas decorations reach far beyond the corner of her living room.

Her and husband Mark Adderley have given fans a look at their abundant festive decorations on their Vlogmas YouTube videos.

The presenter has a tinsel-trimmed tree in her living room which is decorated with lots of baubles in traditional festive hues – there are large gold ones, silver ones and red ones. The tree is lit up with warming lights to give it a special glow.

Nadia showed off her traditionally decorated tree on Instagram

Nadia also has another Christmas tree next to her patio doors - this time a more vibrant style which is adorned with multi-coloured lights and on her doors there is a star light to further illuminate the space.

Nadia and Mark's second tree has colourful lights

The family also has another smaller tree which is kept minimal with red lights.

In one of their vlogs, Nadia's husband Mark joked: "It's like we are in the Black Forest with all of these trees."

Nadia has added seasonal touches to her kitchen

Her kitchen has not escaped the festivities – and the star's usual light up LOVE lettering has a seasonal wreath hung above it. In addition to this, Nadia has a Santa Claus figurine wrapped in more glowing lights.

Nadia has created a festive scene with cotton wall

During a YouTube clip filmed with husband Mark, Nadia received a model village set and the star was keen to add it to her festive snow scene in the hallway right away, where Nadia and Mark even have a festive wreath on the inside of their front door!

The family even have a giant inflatable Father Christmas

In one of the episodes, a large inflatable Father Christmas arrived, and Nadia suggested putting it in their children's room, but it is unknown where the giant Christmas decoration ended up.

