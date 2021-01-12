The Talk star Amanda Kloots' dressing room features the most heartbreaking feature The Talk star's room has a sweet tribute to her late husband

Amanda Kloots gave fans a tour inside her new dressing room for The Talk on Monday, and it has one very special feature that will bring you to tears.

"Guys look at what my dressing room is! They redesigned it for me. I said like Anthropologie vibes", she excitedly told her followers in a video she shared to her Instagram Stories.

READ: Amanda Kloots unveils stunning hair transformation with age-defying photo

Taking fans inside, she showed off the comfy cream sofa topped with pink, grey and cream tasselled cushions, with a solid wood coffee table sitting in front.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots pays tribute to husband Nick Cordero with gorgeous jewellery piece

"It's so cute! We're going to get some plants. Look at this! Oh my gosh," she continued.

MORE: The Talk's Sharon Osbourne celebrates Kelly Osbourne’s major news with a massive gift

One feature wall was decorated with patterned wallpaper, while the rest were adorned with wall plants and sweet family photos, including one of her late husband, Nick Cordero.

Amanda's new dressing room features a photo of late husband Nick Cordero

Above the sofa sat three framed photos: one of Amanda holding her one-year-old son Elvis, another of the little boy staring into the camera, and the third of Nick carrying Elvis in a baby sling, which sat at the centre.

The sweet snap is a poignant tribute to the Broadway actor and doting dad, who sadly passed away from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged just 41.

The Talk star had her room redecorated

In several more videos, Amanda showed off her dressing room mirror, complete with surrounding lights, a comfortable chair to do her hair and makeup, and even an en suite! It featured a shower, a toilet, a mirrored wardrobe and several items of clothing ready for Amanda to try on.

Amanda's room includes a sofa, dressing table and en suite

The 38-year-old went on to pose in her latest outfit, which was a silky coral Ted Baker dress and gold heels that she showed off in a mirror selfie taken in her new en suite.

Posing in her chair for a photo on her Instagram grid, Amanda wrote: "We did it! First day on set as co-host of @thetalkcbs. I cannot say enough about this crew, this job, my new family. Somebody please pinch me! I hope you are watching and joining the conversation because this group of ladies are TALKIN! @carrieanninaba @elainewelteroth @sharonosbourne @sherylunderwood."

RELATED: Amanda Kloots reveals touching tribute to husband Nick for first day of The Talk