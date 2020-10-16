Kate Hudson's super messy bathroom inside LA mansion will leave you speechless The actress shares her home with her three children and her boyfriend

Kate Hudson wasn't about to let a little - or a lot - of mess stop her from sharing a sneak peek inside her bathroom with fans.

The Fabletics founder, 41, posted an Instagram Story from inside her LA mansion on Thursday and in the process gave her followers a look at her massive ensuite.

But while Kate looked sensational in the snapshot she couldn't eclipse the mess and the stripper pole behind her.

Kate - who has three children - was getting all dolled up in the post and there were clothes, jewellery, and shoes everywhere, including around the base of a stripper pole in the middle of the room.

The fitness fanatic has made no secret of her passion for pole dancing as a way to stay in shape and even shared videos of her impressive moves on social media.

But it's not the only workout she loves. When she's not twirling around her bathroom she's hiking, running, or working out in her amazing home gym.

Kate had a lot of clothing options to choose from

She recently shared a look inside the impressive workout space which has a treadmill, TV, trampoline, weights, and her own pilates reformer too.

Kate has discussed her exercise regime in the past and revealed she likes to mix it up.

"I change my routine," she told Self magazine. "I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I'll do Tracy Anderson, I'll do Body by Simone, I do everything."

But the one thing she says makes the biggest difference to her body is Pilates.

Kate credited pole dancing for helping her shed her post-baby weight too

"Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I'm back to my body more than Pilates," she told the publication.

Kate passionate about her wellbeing but that doesn’t mean she restricts herself too much when it comes to her diet.

"When people talk about dieting, I’m just like, OMG, relax," she added. "If I want to go out and eat at a restaurant with amazing food, I'll do that, like once a week where I’m not thinking about it.

"I want to indulge. I want to do things that are not necessarily healthy sometimes."

