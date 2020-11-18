Rochelle Humes shares rare peek inside second bathroom in London home The This Morning star moved house in July

Rochelle Humes shared a rare peek inside one of her bathrooms on Wednesday as she prepared to pamper herself with a relaxing soak in the tub.

The This Morning star posted to her Instagram Story, sharing a soothing clip of her pristine white bathtub filling up with bubbles.

Surrounding the tub are grey and white marble tiles on the walls, and an artistic framed drawing of the outline of a woman's body, which is resting on a built-in shelf within the wall.

Rochelle only moved into her London home in July, and back in September, she revealed that this is just one of her bathrooms in the luxury new pad.

Posting a mirror selfie in the space for the very first time, Rochelle showed off the grey marble worktops with silver and white taps, and white wallpaper with black palm trees on one side of the room.

Rochelle shared a rare peek inside her bathroom

The bath is white with a black panelled cover and a matching side table holding books and candles at one side. There is also a black soap dish with two dispensers and an additional candle beneath an oval-shaped mirror, where Rochelle took her photo.

She captioned the image, "Another day another hair mask… #matleave."

Rochelle unveiled a first glimpse at the room in September

Rochelle previously revealed a different bathroom in the home with another mirror selfie. This one has mirrored tiles on the wall, a white wooden dresser with silver metallic knobs for handles, and two silver trays with rolled-up towels, a diffuser, a large candle, two soap bars and a vase of pink flowers on the dresser.

Another bathroom in Rochelle's new home

Above the sink, there is a glass Rococo style oval mirror, and two silver lights with pink lamp shades mounted on the wall.

Rochelle and husband Marvin share their home with their two daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine.

She previously announced the family's move during an appearance on This Morning, admitting she had left the majority of the work to Marvin and her family, as she had been busy with work and was heavily pregnant with their third child, son Blake, who was born in October.

