Amanda Kloots unveils stunning hair transformation with age-defying photo The Talk star surprised fans with her new look

Amanda Kloots has made a major change to her appearance, much to the delight of her followers!

The Talk host posted a selfie to Instagram to show off her latest hair transformation that saw her sport extra-long blonde hair. She finished off her look with smokey eye makeup, a black sleeveless top and layered gold necklaces that featured the letter 'E' - a nod to her son, Elvis.

"It takes a village! No days off these days. Thank you to my amazing HMU team @makeupbytroy and @nicwalpert and hair extensions by @chaviv_hair," Amanda captioned the post.

Her hair was styled into effortless beach waves that fell past her shoulders – noticeably longer than her usual tresses – and fans noted how different she looked.

"Doesn’t even look like you!! So different, new hair and makeup," one follower commented, and another added: "SO pretty and I LOVE the hair! LOVING you on The Talk." A third wrote, "I had to do a double take, I wasn’t sure it was you!! Beautiful look for you!"

The Talk star showed off her new hair extensions

Others also commented on her youthful appearance. "Okay you look like a teenager. Send makeup and hair artists my way next plz," commented one fan, and a second remarked: "Wow! You look like you're 19."

Just hours beforehand, Amanda posted another snap of herself with her late husband Nick Cordero, who sadly passed away from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged just 41.

"I miss him," she captioned the photo, which showed her sported a blonde bob while Nick wore a black cap.

Amanda's husband Nick Cordero sadly passed away from COVID-19 in July 2020

After experiencing her first festive season without Nick, the TV star shared a moving post as she reflected on life since the Broadway actor's tragic death.

In the message accompanying a beautiful illustration of herself, Nick and their one-year-old son Elvis, Amanda expressed her regrets about wishing time away and not making the most of every "precious" moment on earth together.

The post read: "Every day is a gift. Hard days are a gift. Hard weeks are a gift. Hard years are a gift. Find the lessons from each day so you can learn and grow. What I’ve learned this year... Don’t wish time away. Time is precious. Make every day count. Be grateful for every day here on this Earth. Be grateful for all the blessings you have."

