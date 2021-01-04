Amanda Kloots' touching tribute to husband Nick Cordero for first day at The Talk Amanda lost her Broadway star husband Nick Cordero to Coronavirus in July

Amanda Kloots is beginning a brilliant new chapter in her life today as she joins the cast of The Talk as a co-host, and she is making sure her late husband is with her for this next phase.

The professional dancer and TV personality lost her Tony nominated Broadway star husband, Nick Cordero, in July following his long and painful battle with Coronavirus.

Amanda chronicled her husband's battle with the disease in the early days of the pandemic and helped to put a real human face on its devastating effects, while sharing her own hope, faith and resilience along the way.

Nick was in the hospital for more than three months before he succumbed to the disease. After his passing, Amanda found a special way to commemorate his life- she went to celebrity jewelry designer Steffanie Gottlieb to create a ring with his ashes.

The beautiful ring, which she received last week, has Nick's initials engraved on it, his ashes and his birthstone - sapphire - as the crowning jewel.

Amanda Kloots is wearing the ring she had made of husband Nick Cordero's ashes for her new gig on The Talk

Amanda, who participated in a slew of interviews before her big debut on The Talk, was wearing her ring throughout the day on Monday.

Last week, Amanda took to Instagram to share some details about the special piece. "I’m constantly amazed by the ways you can incorporate ashes to keep your person close to you. I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn and now on my hand."

Nick Cordero died in July of 2020 following a long battle with Coronavirus, pictured with together and their son Elvis

She added that she chose Stephanie to design the important piece, which will eventually become an heirloom for their son, Elivs. "Nick went to Stephanie for all my jewelry, he knew I loved her designs!

"My wedding and engagement ring are from her so this ring is very special to me," Amanda explained. Amanda, who has always shared her life generously on her social media, also showed that she will be wearing an "E" necklace on her journey throughout her first day at her new job.