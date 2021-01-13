Jacqui Joseph's beautiful home is a testament to her DIY skills – see inside The new Homes Under The Hammer star lives in London

Jacqui Joseph recently joined Homes Under The Hammer as a new presenter. She also owns homeware label Jacqui Joseph Designs, and was previously the associate producer and presenter for Room 2 B You on Discovery Home. When she's not filming, the star lives in Queen's Park, London, and her home is a true testament to her interiors expertise. Take a look inside.

Jacqui Joseph's living room

Jacqui shared a photo of her gorgeous living room as her pet dog sat and watched BBC One's Money For Nothing, in which Jacqui has a role as star upcycler. The room is designed with charcoal grey wooden panels on the walls, cream tiled flooring with a burgundy tapestry rug, and a burgundy feature wall on one side. Furniture includes a wooden coffee table, a teal blue footstool and a grey sofa.

Another image of one of Jacqui's pet dogs offered a close-up of her bold red rug. It also showed that she has dressed her sofa in a combination of Aztec patterned cushions and burgundy velvet designs.

Jacqui Joseph's kitchen

Jacqui's kitchen has flecked grey flooring and white glossy cupboards, while appliances include a black oven with a glass door.

When Jacqui fractured her foot back in 2018, she inadvertently revealed that her worktops match her grey flecked flooring, while the walls have white tiles. Silver metallic accents are seen in the sink, door handles, and a fruit basket.

Jacqui Joseph's bedroom

Jacqui offered a glimpse of her bedroom as she showed off a bunch of bright yellow roses she had arranged into a glass vase. She has a wooden window ledge, while a look at the homes on the opposite side of her road suggest that she lives in a Victorian terraced house.

Jacqui Joseph's garden

Jacqui's home has a small front garden framed with large bushes and trees for privacy. There is also a small brick wall at the front.

